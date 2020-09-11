Joplin looking for input on transportation plans

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is inviting residents to give their input on what the future of public transportation should look like.

Next Thursday, the 17th, there will be a public meeting with The Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization Board. It’s at 1:30 p.m. On the 5th floor of city hall.

Topics will include a progress report on the metropolitan transportation plan. That plan looks at how the city will be investing in its transportation system in the future.

And assigns staff members and agencies to certain projects. the public is encouraged to attend.

If you have questions about the meeting, you can contact the city with the information provided below.

Taylor Cunningham at 417- 624-0820, extension 514 or by email at TCunning@joplinmo.org.