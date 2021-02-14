Joplin Little Theater and the Langston Hughes Cultural Society will be having a special on Langston Hughes

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local theater is celebrating the life of one Joplin poet.

Joplin Little Theater and the Langston Hughes Cultural Society will be having ‘An Evening with Langston Hughes’ Presentation.”

Langston Hughes was one of the earliest innovators of the then-new literary art form called jazz poetry that he was best known for.

During the play, presenters will be showcasing his poems, talk about his life, and his connections to Joplin.

Nanda Nunnelly Creator and Co-Director, says, “Any biography you read about Joplin– about Langston Hughes he would talk about Joplin and he always claimed us but we haven’t always claimed him. And that’s is what’s so important to me is that we celebrate this man who he really literally changed black literature.”

There will be a $12 admission live performance on February 20 with limited seating due to safety of guests and cast members.

If you are not able to make it in person there will be a recorded version of the play from February 20-27 for viewers to watch from the comfort and safety of their homes.