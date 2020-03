JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday a measure was passed unanimously to limit restaurants to 50 guests or 50% of occupancy. Whichever of the two is less is what will be enforced for the next 30 days.

Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw insists that the virus needs to be taken seriously and believes this is a public health emergency.

The banning of gatherings of 10 people or greater is under consideration and we will update you as the meeting progresses.