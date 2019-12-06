Joplin Library receives grant to help patrons find employment

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area library is making it easier for patrons to find employment.

The Joplin Public Library has received $1,500 in grant money, which will go to buy books and software similar to what you’ll find at the Joplin Job Center.

Library Director Jeana Gockley toured the Joplin Job Center to get ideas on how to obtain some of their job seeking information and get it in the library for anyone to access.

Jeana Gockley, Library Director, said, “Really help Workforce Development enhance people’s soft skills, technical skills, provide different testing type materials for them, even self assessment books would be great, we’re looking at some of those, I think focusing on some entrepreneurial things and small business owner, things that people might find interesting could be valuable as well.”

Once they are in, Gockley says the reference information will be able to be checked out.

She says the library will spend it’s own money to pay for the materials and will be reimbursed through the grant.