Joplin library hire new PR to spread awareness about their services beyond books

JOPLIN, Mo. — A library is adding to it’s workforce to try and get the word out about their services.

The Joplin Public Library has hired a part-time employee to serve as their first ever public relations and marketing person.

The purpose of hiring Chelsey Gatewood as their public relations and marketing person is to help get the word out. There’s more than just books available through the library.

What I like to say was that the building was closed during COVID, but the library was still open because they could access those resources 24/7, all of the online digital, online things you can’t we also have digital access behind the building 24/7, and you even if you can’t get in our doors, and I think that’s been helping a lot of people too. Jeana Gockley, Director of Joplin Public Library

This is not the first time the two ladies have worked together. She also worked at the old library for a time while Gockley was running the children’s department there.