Joplin leaders pitch ideas for Ewert and Memorial Hall improvements

The City of Joplin is considering upgrades to two city attractions, both with histories dating back to 1925.

Council members met Monday night for a work session to discuss the future uses of Ewert Pool and Memorial Hall.

According to city officials, funds were set aside in the FY 2020 budget to conduct studies on both attractions to explore the improvement options for both sites.

Monday night’s session was only the start of what is projected to be a year-long process, with staff and council members using the night to bounce ideas off each other.

These improvements would be funded by a renewal of the 1/4 cent parks and stormwater sales tax, which would make its way on the August 2021 ballot.

Plans to collect community input are in the works as well as city staff and council members agreed that talking to taxpayers would help them make a well-informed decision based what people want.

But until then, the list of possibilities of what could become of Ewert Pool and Memorial Hall continue to pile up.

The (Possible) Options

Ewert Pool

Transform the pool into a splash pad or even a splash PARK with several different water structures

Convert the pool into park land with the possibility of new equipment

Renovate the pool for the first time since 2004

Memorial Hall

Renovate Memorial Hall as primarily a concert-style venue

Remodel the building into a civic center

Convert the building into Memorial Park for Veterans

After gaining public input, conducting the study at both properties, and brainstorming ideas for capital improvements, the city will decide whether it wants to move forward with the tax renewal and the details of the proposal.

Anyone with ideas surrounding either project is encouraged to call city hall or speak to any one of their council members.