Joplin lawmaker working to cover costs of police training

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A Joplin lawmaker hopes to create a fund to help cover the costs of training future police and deputies.

State Representative Lane Roberts is sponsoring a bill that would repay the cost of attending the police academy. The student would have to get his license and start working for a law enforcement agency before qualifying. Roberts says attending the academy costs several thousand dollars, which can be a hardship for students.

Mo Rep. Lane Roberts, R, said, “The average throughout the state runs from the high five thousands to the low seven thousands, the average is right at six thousand dollars.”

Roberts estimates the state would need to set aside about two million dollars for the fund if the bill becomes law. The 2021 legislative session kicks off Tuesday.