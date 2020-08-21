Joplin launches survey about Memorial Hall

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin has some questions for you about Memorial Hall.

They’ve launched an online survey.

A firm out of Kansas City is doing a detailed study of the building and its uses.

They’ll look at everything from market value to building conditions.

The survey is the first step in this process.

It opens tomorrow through September 1st.

There will also be three in-person meetings about the building.

The first is Thursday August 27th at Memorial Education Center from 4:30 p.m 6:30 p.m.

The other two will be in October.