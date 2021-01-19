Joplin launches new program for kids

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin City Department has a new monthly program for kids.

The Joplin Parks And Recreation Department now has an at-home rec-creation kit. These kits are targeted for kids ages four through 10 and feature four activities that encourage kids to play, create, learn, and build. The kit also has monthly themes that involve holidays, art, sports, safety, and ST.E.M.-based learning.

Carla Bond – Recreation Manager For Joplin Parks And Rec., said, “We started this idea a few months ago. With the pandemic going on a lot of people, they’re at home, they’re kinda, it’s the winter time, you’re cooped up, trying to find activities for the kids to do can be challenging at times. Especially if you’re trying to un-plug and try to maybe get away from screen time.”

There’s a limited amount of kits per month. Each one is 10 dollars. To get one, you have to register with the Joplin Parks And Recreation Office on first street.