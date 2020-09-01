Joplin lacking in census responses

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin could miss out on millions of dollars of federal funding.

Census representatives say the city could miss nearly $30 million. Every Joplin resident brings in about a thousand dollars in federal funding. That money helps home-bound meal services, school meals, roads, and health care.

Almost every Joplin resident uses a service in town that relies somewhat on federal funding.

The deadline to fill out the census is the end of this month at midnight.

That’s why they’re working so hard to get everyone counted.

Ashleigh Micklethwaite One Joplin Executive Director, said, “We want our money to come back to Joplin for Joplin citizens because we all use these services.”

This Saturday, census representatives will be at Cash Saver on 7th Street. Between now and September 30th they’ll have three events a week. The Cash Saver is at 811 West Seventh Street.