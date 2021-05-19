Joplin jump rope fundraiser brings in more than $8,400 for American Heart Association

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – Kids from a Joplin school donated money today to help in the fight against heart disease.

Kindergarten through 5th grade students St. Mary’s Elementary School participated in a recent fundraiser for the American Heart Association called “The Kids Heart Challenge.”

A member of that organization was on hand today to receive a check from the Catholic school of more than $8,400.

All students had to do was have some fun by jump roping to funraise.

Melissa Rock, Youth Director with the American Heart Association, says they’re helping to combat the disease by more than just raising money.

“Also get to acknowledge the fact that they are making huge contributions to their community just through the educational components that they learned, so every thing that they are learning from the Kids Heart Challenge, they are taking home and talking to mom and dad, brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles,” says Rock.

This is the 7th year St. Mary’s students have taken part in the jump roping event.

In all, they’ve raised over 50-thousand dollars for the organization.