Joplin JROTC honors veterans

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin teens are spending their afternoon remembering the service of area veterans.

The Joplin High School Junior ROTC is taking time out for a very different project.

Cadet Eric Brydon, JHS, said, “Present the colors and honor the veterans here at the cemetery.”

A ceremony with the color guard leads to grave after grave of those who served.

Doris Berryhill, Joplin, said, “I have two – a great granddad and great, great grandad and both were in the Civil War.”

Doris Berryhill walked the graves with the teens, happy to see the extra attention they’re bringing to Peace Church Cemetery for Veterans Day.

“I think it’s great to see some of the young people get involved in our cemetery.”

Jim Beeler, Peace Church Cemetery, said, “Company F, 30th Illinois infantry, Civil War.”

Dozens of flags added to graves show the service of those gone but not forgotten, something Cadet Eric Brydon feels should be a priority now and into the future.

“I think this is an important thing to do around veterans day because we can’t forget those who served our country,” said Brydon.