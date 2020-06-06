Joplin isn’t just a crossroads for the U.S., it also is a destination for world travelers

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin community isn’t just a crossroads for the U.S., it also is a destination for world travelers.

You never know who might be walking the streets of Joplin or where they come from.

For example, last year one person from the African country of Rwanda came to the city and spent four dollars while he or she was here during 2019.

Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Patrick Tuttle explains how he knows that.

Patrick Tuttle, Director, Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, said, “We we contract with the Missouri Department of Tourism and they contract with a company called Visa View who does this, it’s basically the European version of Visa credit card and we give them zip codes of our main retail areas, 64804 and 64801 and any transaction that takes place in those businesses is tracked.”

In all, visitors from 114 different countries were in Joplin last year and spent money using their credit card.

“So we know we had about 21,000 international visitors in town who did some sort of business and that attributed to 5.3 million dollars in revenue.”

Over the four years the data has been collected, the largest number of foreign visitors to Joplin are from Canada followed by the United Kingdom.

And local retailers are happy to have the extra foot traffic, especially when tour buses come to town.

Ashley Wakefield, Owner, Sophie, said, “Usually Germany, Austria but those are probably the couple I have seen the most traveling Route 66 whether it be by bike or by car.”

In some cases Tuttle says travelers come here to see relatives who attend either Ozark Christian College or MSSU.

“But if their parents or family or friends come visit with us they’re probably going to use their Visa View and those are good transactions to have,” said Tuttle.