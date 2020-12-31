Joplin Islamic Society lends help to Noel mosque after fire

NOEL, Mo. — The Islamic Society of Joplin is stepping up to help the Muslim community in Noel after a fire destroyed their mosque earlier this week.

The Islamic Society of Joplin is looking to help the Noel Muslim community with immediate needs. But the ultimate goal is to raise enough money to help build a new mosque in the Noel area.

Dr. Navid Zaidi Islamic Society of Joplin Board Member, said, “Well, the Joplin Muslim community share these grief and pain of the noel community. We are sister communities, we have been together for a long time we you know, we have been working together in different occasions, festivals, or holidays. And they are close to us.”

Zaidi, a member of the Islamic Society put together a donation relief page to raise $100,000 for the Muslim community in Noel.

“We understand that they will need a temporary place of worship and it will be a rental building, sort of convert into the mosque temporarily, and so we want to give them immediate relief with the deposit, the rental, the utilities, whatever the needs are for the community.”

The mosque in Noel along with the African Market was destroyed in a fire earlier this week.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the persons that were injured I understand one person was inside the store. They had serve burns and they are in the hospital also thoughts and prayer for the fire fighter. I understand they had spinal injuries and we pray for them and their families.”

The mosque served hundreds of Somali residents, many of whom are refugees.

Abdullahi Walli Head of the mosque, said, “It was very important to the Noel community especially the Muslim community. Because we are praying in there, preaching to people and stopping them to do the evil things, the bad things. So it was very important to us we were doing the holy days and the number time the praying times.”