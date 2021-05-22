Joplin is now the smallest community in the United States with both a dental and physician school

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday afternoon KCU-Joplin held a groundbreaking for its dental school outside its current physician facility.

Joplin is the smallest community in the United States with both a dental and physician school.

Prospective students are now applying to the school even before its built.

Gavin Barclay, Prospective Student, says, “I’m enrolling now and seeing what my options are and then depending on what happens I could definitely see myself here in 2023.”

Kathy O’Loughlin, Executive Director of the American Dental Association, says, “Your smile is the way we radiate to the world and so its very important to be healthy in your mouth and it supports health all over your body.”

Dr. Linda Niessen, Founding Dean of KCU Joplin College of Dental Medicine, says, “This is an incredible day. It’s a historic occasion we honor the loss that occurred in Joplin and we build the future of a healthier workforce so its a very exciting day.”

KCU Joplin College of Dental Medicine will create 200 jobs and generate $45,000,000 for the city.

They plan on opening the school in August 2023.