Joplin Humane Society to throw Scavenger Hunt fundraiser

The Joplin Humane Society is working to raise money, and have a good time with the community holding a scavenger hunt.

Participants will complete missions that could enter a team for the chance to win a small prize.

Missions include taking a photo with the Joplin Humane Society sign, making a short video telling why you love the Joplin shelter, and by donating needed shelter items.

The scavenger hunt will conclude on June 26.

All requested photos and videos for the hunt must be sent to the facility’s site.

To find out more about this event, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/712406282550003/

