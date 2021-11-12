Joplin Humane Society running out of space for animals, needs people willing to adopt

JOPLIN, Mo. — Numbers continue to be a concern for the Joplin Humane Society.

In the last 12 days alone — officials have seen a multitude of animals come through the doors. 225 to be exact.

As a result, they’re asking people, who can, to foster or adopt a pet. They also want pet owners, who may have lost their dog or cat, to come by the shelter.

“If your pet goes missing, they really need to come out here and do a walk through and look and see if they’re here. We take in animals not just from Joplin, but all over Southwest Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, so from all over,” said Tianna Fisher — Shelter Services Manager.

The shelter is currently housing more than 450 animals.