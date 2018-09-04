Joplin Humane Society reaches record number of animals in care

An area shelter is housing a record number of animals.

The Joplin Humane Society is currently caring for 384 dogs and 326 cats both inside the shelter and in foster homes. Executive director Connie Andrews has been with the organization for ten years and can't ever remember caring for that many animals at once. As a result, the shelter has a number of needs right now including kitten and puppy replacement formula used for bottle feeding as well as cleaning supplies.

"We always need bleach, cleaning supplies, paper towels, hot dogs that we cut up and put meds in, the soft ground dog food that we make into meatballs and we put meds in, there's always sick dogs and cats in the shelter,” says Connie Andrews.

Another major need is for cardboard cartons like these in which small animals can be placed in.