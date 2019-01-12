Joplin Humane Society partners with Kansas City Pet Project

The Joplin Humane Society is partnering with the Kansas City Pet Project.

The program will help 31 cats from the animal shelter find their forever homes. Today volunteers loaded up their van to transport these animals to Kansas City where the cats can either be taken to Kansas City's shelter, PetCo or to the city's first cat cafe. Shelter volunteer Susan Zerkle says being a part of the program means a lot to her because she's helping these furry friends find a home.

"You see some of them that are here for months. And to be able to have a rescue for cats, which we didn't always have, it's just, it makes me very happy to see them be able to go and get adopted,” says Susan Zerkle, volunteer at the Joplin Humane Society.

Since Christmas Day the Joplin Humane Society has seen about 236 animals walk into their doors. So programs like these are crucial in helping the shelter have other options when it reach capacity.