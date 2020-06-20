JOPLIN, Mo. — We’ll meet some pets in just a moment — but as a reminder, the Joplin Humane Society isn’t the only shelter to help orphaned pets find a new home.

Another Southwest Missouri facility does everything they can to make sure an animals finds a loving family.

Faithful Friends Animal Advocates opened in 2015 in Neosho.

The facility offers a temporary place for dogs and cats to live until they find a forever home.

Not only is the facility state of the art, there’s also a large area for the animals to stretch out and play.

Jennifer Thompson, Volunteer Coordinator, Faithful Friends Animal Advocates, said, “Good job, yah, I love you too, that’s a good boy, good job, yeah.”

Jennifer Thompson says there are a host of items that they need on a weekly basis to continue to serve their animals, including toys for them to play with.

“Lot of puppies and kittens that come into the shelter, a lot of kiddos that aren’t weaned off of their mommas yet so milk replacement is always good, blankets, towels, white towels so we can bleach them, cleaning products, like 409, bleach, vinegar.”

Not to mention the food the animals eat, they serve Purina One products to cats and dogs, but whatever you want to bring in, she says it won’t go to waste.

“We have our food drive that we have every Thursday that is for local families that might be struggling they can come out and they can grab a bag of dog food or cat food or cat litter, so that’s every Thursday.”

In addition to supplies, the Center could use more volunteers.

“You can just go to our website and fill out a volunteer application and once your application gets approved, you’ll receive a welcome email, even if you guys wanted to come by and take a tour of the facility and see how we run the place, you guys are welcome to do that.”