JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local furry friends are in need of donations.

The “Joplin Humane Society’s” community food bank is dangerously low.

Officials with the humane society say they are in need of dog and cat food for all ages of animals.

They will take any brand and any amount of pet food and there are donation bins in Joplin available for drop offs.

These red bins can be found outside of the “Joplin Humane Society,” as well as at “Champions Feed Store” and “Food-4-Less” in Joplin.

The humane society is also currently in need of cleaning supplies of any kind.

Officials ask that cleaning supplies not be left in the food drop off bins, but they can be dropped off at the humane society’s door.

You can also always donate online through the humane society’s “amazon” wish list.

If you’re interested in donating, you can do so here.