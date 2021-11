JOPLIN, Mo. — Adults in the four states are raising a glass to help a local animal shelter.

The Joplin Humane Society’s annual Fall into Winter Wine Tasting was held at Macadoodles this afternoon.

Tickets cost $25 and guests could sample 25 wine and alcohol vendors along with food from local restaurants.

Last year’s wine tasting fundraiser was canceled because of the pandemic.

The shelter says Sunday’s event will help its 400 animals that are looking for forever homes.