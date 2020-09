JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Humane Society will host a low-cost vaccine clinic Saturday. It’s on a first-come, first-serve basis, and no appointment is necessary.

The clinic is for both dogs and cats, and they must be either leashed or in a carrier. Rabies, distemper, and bordatella shots are a little as $10. Smart tag microchips are $20.

Cash or credit card will be accepted. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the shelter.