Joplin Humane Society holding Mums for Muts and Cats event

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Humane Society is hosting a fundraiser to help animals in need. Its called Mums For Mutts and Cats.

The shelter is selling mums for ten dollars.

The best part is all the proceeds will help the one hundred animals up for adoption at the humane society right now.

Tianna Fisher, Shelter Services Manager, said, “the proceeds stay right here at the Joplin Humane Society. Those funds go towards the daily care of the animals including food and vaccinations and medications everything those pets need while they’re here at the shelter getting ready to find their families.”

The Joplin Humane Society will be selling mums until they run out.

If you cannot go out to buy a mum — but would like to donate, follow the link below.

https://www.joplinhumane.org/donate.html