Joplin Humane Society holding annual pet pics

JOPLIN, Mo. — This weekend the Joplin Humane Society is holding a fun event for the entire family.

Saturday they’re hosting their annual pet pics.

Families can bring their furry friends for Fall and Christmas photos.

All pets are welcome — but dogs must stay on a leash — and cats must be inside a carrier before pictures.

Tianna Fisher, Shelter Services Manager, said, “Pet pics is a great opportunity to get those photos if you’re thinking about sending out Christmas cards now is a great time to get out here get those pictures taken and they’re absolutely beautiful and professionally done.”

The photos cost twenty dollars and you can buy extra pictures at an additional cost. The event take places from 11 until two tomorrow at the Joplin Humane Society. And all proceeds will benefit the shelter.