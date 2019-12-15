Joplin Humane Society Christmas events bring community together, help animals in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Humane Society invites the community out for an event to spread holiday cheer.

Saturday afternoon, the organization hosted their 10th Annual Holiday Open House and Pictures with Santa.

Attendees could enjoy a hot chocolate bar, eat homemade snacks as well as adopt a new member of the family.

Every year the open house brings in plenty of new and familiar faces, and the Humane Society could not be more thankful for community support.

Tianna Fisher, Shelter Services Manager at the Joplin Humane Society says, “[We] got a lot of people coming into the shelter, a lot of repeat customers so to say, ‘old friends’, and we’ve met a lot of new people today too, so it has been absolutely heart-warming and wonderful, and we’re seeing adoptions go out the door left and right.”

The Humane Society also sets up a donation tree every year for the event to continue to provide for their furry friends.

Right now, they are in need of dog and cat food, cat litter, and toys.