Joplin Human Society needs help to win $10,000

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Humane Society needs your help in order to win $10,000.

The facility has been nominated to be in the running for an online contest sponsored by Fresh Pet, an all natural, fresh pet food for both cats and dogs.

Voting on the competition started on Tuesday and runs up through May 17th.

Even if the facility doesn’t win first prize, there are also two second prizes of a $1,000 a piece.

Tianna Ficher, Shelter Services Manager, said, “Which would go a long way in taking care of the nearly ten thousand pets we see each year here at the Joplin Humane Society, it’s through Fresh Pet, and each region will have a grand prize winner and we would really appreciate our community’s support in helping us achieve this goal and win.”

In case you’d like to vote for the organization, follow the link below.