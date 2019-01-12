Joplin HS senior wins first and receives $20k scholarship in HVAC competition

Usually when you see a high school student signing on the dotted line it's for an athletic scholarship. But they aren't the only seniors that can receive a big break on their post high school tuition.

Take for example Pete Johannes, a Joplin High senior and student at Franklin Tech. He's the recipient of a $20 thousand dollar scholarship to attend the University of Northwestern Ohio College of Applied Technologies.

He and his family went to that school back in November so he could compete in the institution's scholarship competition. There were five different categories for students to compete in and Johannes had the highest score of any student in the HVAC competition.

"I was speechless, I didn't know what to say, I told my parents, my mom was about to cry and everything,” says Pete Johannes.

"Together like counting our auto, diesel, ag equipment, HVAC and robotics testing, five categories, we had 863 students test that weekend and with Pete winning first in his category, he was in the top five out of 863 students,” says Steve Ratliff, Missouri Admissions Representative, University of Northwestern Ohio College of Applied Technologies.

While Pete was surprised with his test results, his instructor at Franklin Tech was not.

"Pete's an excellent student, he's a student everybody likes, everybody wants, does all his work on time, really easy to get along with, helps his other students and I wasn't surprised at all,” says Mark Smallwood, Franklin Tech HVAC Instructor.

But Pete's award winning days may not be over just yet, the district competition for Skills USA is being held here at Franklin Tech next month. State and national winners in that competition can also win a lot of scholarship money.