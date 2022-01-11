Joplin housing study finds the city needs more senior living

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday night Joplin City Council held a work session to review the results of its recent housing study.

The Comprehensive Housing Market Analysis was conducted last summer and involved data from 2010 to 2019.

The study focused on several factors.

Demographic trends, employment trends, housing supply analysis, home building activity, and the rental housing market.

It found Joplin needs to focus on senior living and new housing developments.

“The study shows developers that they can make an investment in the city of Joplin and that they will get a good return. There’s a need for housing in all levels at all price points. If we are going to continue to grow as a city and meet the needs of existing residents and residents that hope to be here we need homes for people to live in,” said Nick Edwards, Joplin City Manager.

Officials say the housing study recommendations will help them with future action plans.