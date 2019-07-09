Joplin Housing Authority receives substandard ranking

JOPLIN, Mo. – A federal review of public housing leads to a substandard ranking for a Southwest Missouri operation.

The Joplin Housing Authority is reviewing the public housing assessment system score of 79 for fiscal year 2018. It’s evaluated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The score is the lowest for the operation in the last five years, primarily due to the ranking of the occupancy/vacancy turnover rate.

Workers believe that’s due to the sudden departure for some of their renters as well as staff turnover.

To compare scores from the last five years can go to https://projects.propublica.org/hud/owners/MO188