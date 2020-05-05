Joplin house fire now investigated as arson

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Authorities are now investigating a Monday evening house fire as arson.

Joplin firefighters responded to the call shortly before 7:30 Monday night at 1034 South Kentucky Avenue.

The one-story home was on fire as crews fought their way through the structure.

Initially, authorities received reports of possibly three people inside, but after the search, the home was vacant.

The house was moderately to severely damaged.

7 units and 20 personnel responded to the scene.

No one was injured.

The Joplin Fire Marshal was called in to investigate and determined the fire to be incendiary in nature. City of Joplin press release

The arson investigation is ongoing.