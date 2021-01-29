Joplin hosts drive through vaccine site

JOPLIN, Mo. — Several Joplin residents roll down their windows to roll up their sleeves and get a covid-19 vaccine.

The city of Joplin, the Joplin and Jasper County Health Departments, and the Missouri National Guard teamed up to give the shot as part of a drive-thru mass vaccination Friday morning in Joplin. About 1,000 residents of Jasper and Newton Counties received the first of two injections of the Pfizer vaccine. The event was held at the Joplin Athletic Complex inside Schifferdecker Park.

Both city officials and residents have been looking forward to this day.

Nick Edwards, Joplin City Manager, said, “It’s really uplifting to see that the vaccine’s here and that people can receive a vaccine and be safe in their daily lives and it’s incredible to see and glad that we’re at this moment and I’m so thankful for the people the city has and the National Guard.”

Teresa Thaman, Joplin Resident, said, “I’m nervous about this afternoon and I hope that I don’t feel sick or anything but I’m hoping that we can life back to normal soon.”

As it turns out, Thaman’s concerns were all for nothing. When we last checked with her, she had no adverse reactions to the vaccine, despite having underlying health conditions.