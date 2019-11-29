Joplin hosts annual turkey trot

JOPLIN, Mo. — Families put on their running shoes to start their Thanksgiving celebration.

Starlit running company hosted the 8th annual Turkey Trot in downtown Joplin this morning.

Participants ran or walked in the 5k or one mile race, with all attendees receiving a finisher medal and a t-shirt.

And for many families, this is an annual tradition before the big meal.

Paige Burleigh, Turkey Trot Participant, said, “I just think it’s a great annual event that my whole family can participate in and it’s just something that’s really fun to do and get out early in the morning, especially right before you’re going to go gorge yourself on Thanksgiving meal.”

Ellen Vogt, Building Bridges Program Coordinator, said, “Building Bridges has changed my life. I wish as someone who didn’t learn those life lessons, that I had had that growing up, that I had been part of it.”

All of the money raised at today’s race goes towards building bridges programming for adults and children.

This non-profit provides life skills training in healthy relationships, budgeting, and education for the four state community.