Joplin Hope Center for Disaster Recovery looks to help other communities

JOPLIN, Mo. — The May 22nd, 2011 tornado was one of the worst natural disasters in our nation’s history.

And one organization is making it easy for communities to start the recovery process – should something similar happen to them.

That’s the purpose for the Joplin Hope Center for Disaster Recovery. The digital information storehouse is a partnership between Missouri Southern, the city of Joplin, and the Joplin School District.

Jane Cage, Joplin HOPE Center For Disaster Recovery, said, “But people still wonder how to get a head start, you know a community that’s been impacted by a tornado wants to find information they can use that somebody else has already vetted, or looked at or done or succeeded with so they don’t have to start from scratch.”

If you’d like to view some of the included information, or make a contribution visit their website.