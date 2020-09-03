Joplin home total loss in morning fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin home is destroyed in an early morning fire.

Just before 7, Joplin Fire crews were called for a vacant two-story house on fire at 801 Chestnut.

When firefighters got there, flames and heavy smoke were visible for miles.

Crews were still on the scene at 11 a.m. — making sure the fire was fully extinguished.

No injuries have been reported.

The Joplin Fire Marshal and Police are looking into the cause of the fire — and trying to determine if anyone was inside the home when it started.