Joplin holds tree lighting practice

JOPLIN, Mo. — Music, lights, and holiday cheer filled the air of downtown Joplin tonight–but only temporarily.

The Joplin Parks Department hosted a rehearsal of the Spiva Park Light Display to preview what’s to come at next week’s lighting celebration.

This year’s display features angels, dancers, arches, and of course, the Christmas tree.

Parks Caretaker Jereme Glenn says that although the display will be unveiled next week, there have been countless hours of work put in behind the scenes.

Jereme Glenn, Lead Parks Caretaker, said, “About seven guys at the shop, spending lots of time putting these lights together. Building stuff that we’ve never built before. and, lots of hours gone into programming and putting stuff like that together.”

The downtown lighting celebration will kick off at 5 P.M. Monday with cookies, crafts, hot cocoa, and a visit from Santa himself.

The light display will be unveiled at 6 P.M. with a special performance from Karen’s Dance Studio, followed by a movie in the street.