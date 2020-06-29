Joplin holds their graduation

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School’s Class of 2020 was finally able to celebrate their accomplishments with a graduation ceremony.

Students were only allowed to have guests accompany them for the celebration.

Families were asked to practice social distancing and only 49 parents and students were allowed in the building at a time.

As students names were called, they walked across the stage to receive their diploma, while guests watched from the back of the performing arts center.

Once they exited the stage, they were able to take a professional photo before exiting the building.

Students say although this isn’t what they envisioned, they’re thrilled to have one last memory to honor their hard work these last four years.

Rosie Buckner, Student, says, “It feels really nice, I mean it’s not the graduation we had planned for, but it’s nice to have something, to be able to walk across the stage.”

Taylor Dishman, Student, says, “We also persevered so much through our whole entire experience of like schooling and we’ve experienced so much and we’ve all overcome so much.”

Dr. Stephen Gilbreth, Principal, Joplin High School, says, “If anything, they have developed great perseverance and patience and you know it’s just crossing that milestone, crossing another milestone in their life and best of luck with their next endeavors, and they have come from the greatest high school in the universe.”

Both Rosie Buckner and Taylor Dishman will attend Missouri State University in the fall.

Buckner will pursue a degree in Mathematics Education and Dishman plans to pursue Elementary Education.