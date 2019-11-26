Joplin holds Christmas Tree Lighting

JOPLIN, Mo — Tonight is the Joplin Christmas Tree lighting and the accompanying performance by Karen’s Dance Studio.

Lots of people are downtown for this annual event, but you still have time to get down here and join in all the fun because that’s not all planned for tonight.

There are plenty of snacks, a holiday window competition, and what would a holiday celebration be without a visit from Santa.

If you aren’t downtown yet, it’s not too late. Everything is going on tonight until 9 P.M. on Main St.

The atmosphere is really special — everyone is getting into the holiday spirit as we are officially now one month away from Christmas.