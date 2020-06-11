JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin history teacher is recognized for his work in the classroom.

High School History Teacher Andrew Seavy has been awarded a fellowship by the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation in Virginia.

Seavy was selected by the Madison Foundation to represent the entire state of Missouri.

What’s even more impressive is that Seavy has only been teaching for four years.

This fellowship is worth $24,000 and will help Seavy to pay for his master’s degree.

As part of the program, he will take intensive classes next summer at Georgetown University in Washington, as well as visit historic locations in and around the Washington, D.C. region.

Andrew Seavy, Joplin H.S. History Teacher, said, “Day trips to some of the historic and Revolutionary sites in the area, and so the Supreme Court White House, Capital Building, Mount Vernon, some of those historic sites in the area.”

The aware is named after James Madison, who was the fourth U.S. President and is credited as being one of the driving forces behind the creation of the U.S. Constitution and bill of rights.