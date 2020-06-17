Joplin History and Mineral Museum offers chance to be apart of local stories

JOPLIN, Mo., — If you’re wondering what type of rocks or minerals might be in your backyard or looking to brush up on some history, look no further than the Joplin History and Mineral Museum.

Behind every artifact, or image, or maybe even a rock, there’s a story.

Joplin’s History and Mineral Museum offers a chance to be a part of some of those stories.

Christopher Wiseman, Director of Joplin History and Mineral Museum, said, “We have things on a local landmark, it’s called crystal cave, which with the recent online posting that we did it actually has a lot of interest in our area. We also have some artifacts from the historic shootout with Bonnie and Clyde on the garage apartment.”

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the museum operates between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, but that doesn’t stop the museum from showcasing two of its permanent exhibits.

The first being the historical exhibit and stops like the Joplin Sports Hall of Fame and National Cookie Cutter Museum. And the Tri-State Mineral Museum.

“It has probably one of the best collections of area ore.”

What makes it so special isn’t necessarily the collection itself, but the demand for what’s inside the collection that draws attention from people all over the world due to the fact they’re not available anymore

“The one really in demand from us is zinc ore, or sphalerite, and lead ore, which is called galena. The two minerals that really built the whole mining district.”

The rocks and minerals may no longer be mined, but the museum is a destination that isn’t leaving anytime soon

“We’ve been on Route 66 since it was born, and, we’re kind of one of the common stops for people along the way. And, we try–like I said, we have something under our roof that will interest everyone.”

Admission to the museum is three dollars per person and children under the age of five visit for free.