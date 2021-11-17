Joplin Historical Neighborhoods preservation project uncovers hundreds of artifacts from historic homes

JOPLIN, Mo. — We’re getting a new snapshot into life in the 1890’s in Joplin. A preservation project in the historic Murphysburg Neighborhood is uncovering new details.

Hundreds of artifacts from daily life near Downtown Joplin. It’s specifically the Schifferdecker and Zelleken homes, which are under renovation.

“Honestly, I think I turned in the application for like 30 minutes before the deadline,” said Madelyn Enlow, MSSU Intern.

Madelyn Enlow did not think she’d get picked for the Joplin Historical Neighborhoods project. She was happy to be proven wrong.

“Most internships in this area or internships anywhere, whenever you’re a history major are working at a museum, you know, working in archives. And we’re just getting a little bit of everything here,” said Enlow.

She and fellow Missouri Southern student Claire Colson are spending the semester cleaning artifacts, researching potential museum exhibits, and watching the past come back to life.

“I mean, I went home and I told my family all about it and I’m pretty sure they’re getting sick of hearing everything but it’s just been really exciting to like be here,” said Claire Colson, MSSU Intern.

They’re working with hundreds of artifacts found during excavation on site at 4th and Sergeant. It’s a snapshot of daily life from the 1890s.

“Evidence actual three dimensional evidence which is fabulous. The Schifferdecker’s we have so very few pieces of their past but now we have 400 plus,” said Brad Belk, JHN Historian.

It’s pieces of plates and glasses, cookware, tools, and even a toy train.

“It’s only one car of it. There was another car but it’s completely destroyed past recognition,” said Colson.

Some of the most intact artifacts will be displayed once the museum opens. All of the pieces will be recorded and stored by archival standards until then.