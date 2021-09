JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city leaders are hoping to shore up their digital network with a new cybersecurity contract.

City council members voted to hire Ravenii with a one year agreement worth nearly 200 thousand dollars.

The company will handle threat detection, look for security vulnerabilities, and even simulate cyber attacks to check for weaknesses.

This comes after Joplin City Hall was the victim of a cyberattack on July 7th.