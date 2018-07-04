Joplin High School updates its parking lot

Joplin High School students will have new options to get to school when they head back to class next month.

Construction crews are adding a new entrance and exit to the campus just west of 20th and Indiana. It leads to the parking lot next to the performing arts wing of the building. Drivers will be limited to right hand turns both to enter and exit.

"The A parking lot which is what we call it in front of the performing arts center has kind of been targeted for quite some time to have an entrance and exit onto 20th Street. We feel like this will help the congestion in the parking lot,” says Kerry Sachetta.

This project means there are now three entrances to the Joplin High School campus. Work is expected to wrap up by the end of the month.