Joplin High School to continue with current A-B schedule for foreseeable future

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School will continue with its current A-B schedule for the foreseeable future.

The school board voted 4-to-3 against returning to the normal five-day routine at tonight’s meeting.

The district has been actively monitoring the rate of positive cases not only within the high school population, but also in the community, as well as hospital occupancy rates.

Superintendent Dr. Melinda Moss says tonight’s decision was not easy to make, but with the rate of positive covid-19 cases in our area holding steady, it’s the right way to go at this point. She also says the district has had an easier time navigating through operating during the pandemic than most others.

One thing that I want to brag on our faculty and staff and our students is that when we have had positive cases in our high school, we have found that our result in quarantines are much, much, much below the state average and the regional average right now, because we are able to social distance and keep consistent schedules in place for our students. Dr. Melinda Moss, Superintendent of Joplin Schools

Dr. Moss added due to the unpredictability of what COVID-19 will do in our area in the future, there’s currently no timetable set on when the high school can return to a normal schedule.