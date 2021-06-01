Joplin High School students help clean up the Joplin License office after recent flooding

JOPLIN, MO – Recent rains brought flooding to the Joplin License Office and local students are pitching in to help.

Last week more than a foot of water flowed into the license office.

Now, carpeting and drywall need to be replaced.

A restoration company has been hired to get things back up and running.

Members of the Joplin High School Football team are also helping by moving desks, filing cabinets and heavy boxes.

“It actually makes us feel pretty proud to know that as a Joplin football community, we’re called when they say, ‘Hey, the community needs help. We want you guys to come help,'” said JHS Senior Ty Beebe. “That makes us pretty proud to know that we have that impact on the community, that they want us to help.”

There is currently no time frame for the Joplin License Office to reopen, but locations are available in Neosho, Carthage, Lamar and Sarcoxie.