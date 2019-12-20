Joplin High School senior wins $20,000 scholarship by showing off his HVAC knowledge

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local high school senior excels in a trade skills test and wins a national ranking.

Jackson carter is a high school senior and he traveled to Ohio to participate in a national scholarship exam.

It is given each year from the University of Northwestern Ohio – College of Applied Technologies at The Franklin Technology Center in Joplin.

Carter scored 1st place in the nation of Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning or HVAC and won a $20,000 scholarship.

Jackson Carter, Scholarship Winner, said, “It’s a good school I like it up there they have a really good auto program up there and its a school, university but its all focused around trade classes still it kind of sets its apart from a regular trade school.”

Steve Ratliff, University of Northwestern Ohio, said, “This is the best part of it to see these students achieve what they’re after and getting to help them be a part of that journey.”

Jackson also won other scholarships such as winning the Missouri State Skills USA Competition last April and placing 2nd in the nation for a HVAC competition.