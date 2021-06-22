Joplin High School Performing Arts Center is putting on their first performance since the pandemic

JOPLIN, MO – The “Joplin High School Performing Arts Center” is putting on a musical this weekend that they hope brings back a pre-pandemic experience.

This Friday at 7:00p.m., and Saturday at 2:00p.m. and 7:00p.m., students from Joplin, Webb City, and Carl Junction will be performing “Shrek the Musical” at the Joplin High School Theater.

It will be the first show put on by the performing arts center since the pandemic began, where cast members don’t have to wear masks.

Something Lauren Riddle says not only is exciting, but crucial for the musical.

“There was a lot of condensation, and it was really hard to sing and dance in them very well. It’s just very exciting being able to perform normally.” Says Lauren, a cast member (Dragon).

Riddle adds she can’t wait to see everyone’s faces on stage again and not hidden behind a mask while performing.

If you’d like to go to the musical you can either buy tickets at the door, or purchase them through the link below.

https://www.vancoevents.com/us/events/landing?eid=9803&fbclid=IwAR3bGXnmL6y88RNA27T6_wDsmSwrKUjoRxlk1boM5bdhjk7ktVrhjoQYzUI