Joplin High School is hosting a gift wrapping fundraiser

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School is helping families get ready for Christmas.

This week, the school is hosting its first holiday gift wrapping fundraiser inside the Performing Arts Center.

The money raised will help four different organizations, and will help pay for Christmas baskets and other charity programs.

“Wednesday night will be peer buddies. They help some of the special needs kids in the building and do different fun activities. Thursday evening a group from Roi S. Wood the alternative campus will be here and they will be giftwrapping as a fundraiser for their group,” said Dr. Stephen Gilbreth, Joplin High School Principal.

The gift wrapping and boxes range in cost from $1 to $5.

The fundraiser runs from 5p.m. to 7p.m. every night through Thursday.