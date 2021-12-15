Joplin High School is in need of food donations for Christmas baskets

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School could use some help with its annual Christmas food basket program.

Officials say they’re in need of turkeys, hams and canned foods.

Next week, they’ll prepare the food baskets and then give them to 15 families of high school students as a way to help them over the holiday break.

“With the rate of poverty that we have in Joplin anyway there’s always families in need of extra help especially around the holidays. Its that business of providing for your family and not only making it the best that you can,” said Dr. Stephen Gilbreth, Joplin High School Principal.

Donations can be dropped off at the high school through Friday.