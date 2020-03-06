Joplin High School hosts career fair

JOPLIN, Mo. — Construction, health care, or how about welding?

Dozens of future jobs were in the spotlight today at a career fair in Joplin.

Joplin High School Senior Elijah Eminger isn’t exactly sure what’s next after graduation.

Elijah Eminger, JHS Senior, said, “Sky’s the limit.”

So he’s paying attention to the dozens of colleges and businesses on campus at Joplin High School.

“Coming to these career fairs really broadens your horizons to some things that you don’t normally see. And just trying to take advantage of it and getting that exposure. Maybe developing what you want to do.”

Helping students prepare for college or a career is a primary focus – both at JHS and all Missouri schools.

So meeting with trucking companies, banks and unions can help bring students like Eminger closer to a decision.

Asia Huffman already knows that she’ll be working in healthcare.

Asia Huffman, Future Nurse, said, “I actually want to go to Crowder College to get my associate RN. And then I’m going to bridge over to Pitt State to get my Master’s in Nursing.”

But the Career Fair will also help her in the short term, while she’s still training for her career.

“I want to find an extra job through college because I can’t really work at a hospital right now and work 12 hours a shift then also go to college full time. I’m hoping I can find an extra side job.”

More than 70 groups took part in this year’s event.